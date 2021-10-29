“Worst-case scenerio”: Fresno health officials on potential surge in COVID hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s top doctor said Fresno could see surge numbers similar to last winter if COVID-19 case and hospitalization trends continue to increase.

Right now, there is about half the number of hospitalizations in Fresno County compared to what Fresno County saw last January when it was over 600 hospitalizations. Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said based on the trends we are seeing, he expects the number to increase.

“There is a part of me that wants to be optimistic and hope that it is not that bad but looking at the numbers it is hard to draw any other conclusion,” said Vohra.

According to state data, Fresno County is second out of 58 of California’s 58 counties for COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Fresno has a little over 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations with nearly 60 of those patients in the ICU. Los Angeles County, which has 10 times the population of Fresno, ranks first with a little over 600 patients.

Fresno EMS Director Dan Lynch said the county and most other Valley hospitals continue to experience the Delta variant surge, with Kaweah Health and Community Medical Centers treating the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients out of any other hospitals in the state.

“We are entering into a situation, which we worked very hard to avoid,” said Lynch. “Which was having COVID emerging at the same time that the flu season starts. We did not need those two to collide and we are in the worst-case scenario, where I don’t know if it can be avoided.”

Hospital staffing continues to be an issue for an already underserved healthcare system. Fresno County has eight hospitals, Tulare County has three, whereas, Los Angeles has 92 hospitals and San Francisco has 11.

Lynch said the good news is that the state has extended the contracts for traveling nurses to help out until the middle of November.

“We are probably gonna need it longer than that, but that is the critical part of the hospitals,” said Lynch. “They are looking at this deadline of losing staff when they have never left the surge.”