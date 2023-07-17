FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some of the world’s top junior golfers, ranging from 12 years old to 19 years old, will compete in Fresno County for the American Junior Golf Association championship, according to an announcement by the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau on Monday.

The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau will bring the golf tournament to the Copper River County Club in Fresno from Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27.

It’s part of a three-year sponsorship deal by the bureau.

“The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau is honored to sponsor this tournament. We look forward to this partnership with AJGA and seeing these young athletes compete as well as exhibit our wonderful golf course at Copper River,” said Lisa Oliveira, president/CEO of the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Officials with the visitor’s bureau say 78 of the world’s top junior golfers will exhibit their skills and compete for the title of tournament champion. The tournament’s first round begins Tuesday, July 25, and the event is open to the public and free to attend.

“The American Junior Golf Association is so excited to work with the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau,” said Director of Business Development, Patrick Cansfield. “We can’t wait to bring the AJGA to Fresno, California, for the first time ever, and it is all thanks to the support of the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitor Bureau.”

To see a full list of golfers or for more information, you can visit the American Junior Golf Association by clicking here.