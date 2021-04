FILE – In this July 19, 2019 file photo, a Tesla vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger site in Charlotte, N.C. Tesla owners can now buy insurance policies from the electric car company in what may be an essential step toward it selling driverless vehicles. The company says it’s now selling policies in California and will go nationwide at an undisclosed date. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The world’s largest Tesla Supercharger station could be built in Fresno County – if the plans submitted for the project are approved.

According to Fresno County’s online permit register, a plan was submitted last month to install electric vehicle charging equipment at Harris Ranch.

The restaurant’s own Facebook page provides further details about the plan, revealing that it will be the world’s largest Supercharger station and consist of more than 100 stalls.