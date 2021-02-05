World’s largest farm show moves online: ‘This is what we can control’

TULARE, California (KGPE) – For this year, the World Ag Expo is all-online.

“You have to be able to interact at some level with people like you’re used to at a live show,” said the World Ag Expo’s Jennifer Fawkes. “It’s obviously not the same and going to feel very different. But we’ve got to replicate something of what we already have.”

Fawkes is proud of the features and friendliness of this year’s virtual event but promises it’s no replacement for attending in-person.

“We really want to get back to a live show and get to see people. This is what we have this year. This is what we can control. This is what we can offer. We’re hopeful people get in there and they engage and talk to the exhibitors. They’re there to help.”

One exhibitor is Fresno-based Electric Motor Shop and Supply, who turned their trade show display into a set.

“We made sure we were available,” said Automation Team Lead Jacob DeOliveira. “That doesn’t change when it comes to, ‘Well, we don’t do virtual.’ We have to do virtual.”

This year’s World Ag Expo will be the first time they will present to a live audience.

“It’s very important we make our presence known in the Central Valley. We’ve been around for 107 years”

Registration for the World Ag Expo is free. Click here fore more.