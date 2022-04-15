FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The world’s largest bounce house is back in Fresno for a weekend of family fun at Granite Sports Park.

According to tour manager Trisha Leach, the largest bounce house in the world (as certified by Guinness World Records) is pumping up for a big return.

“So we are just over 13,000 square feet, that’s how big our castle is, and it is from the ground up 32 feet high,” says Leach.

After a three-year gap following the pandemic, The Big Bounce America is making a return with even more attractions.

“It’s amazing to be back here we’re so happy to experience the community with everyone, and be able to see the smile on the kid’s faces and watch the parents be so thrilled to be out in the public,” says Leach.

Admission will get you in for three hours with access to the world’s largest bounce house, the newly added Sport Slam complex, The Giant (a 900-foot obstacle course), and the space-themed maze Airspace.

“It’s for all ages, all sizes, come out and come play with us. We want to come out and bounce with you guys.”