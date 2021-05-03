World War II veteran celebrates 97th birthday with drive-by parade in Visalia

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A veteran celebrated his 97th birthday over the weekend with help from the community and a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On Sunday, a drive-by parade was held in Visalia in honor of World War II Veteran Vito Mastrangelo’s birthday. Deputy Matthew Morales led veterans and community members in the parade past Masterangelo’s home.

Several vehicles decorated with American flags and balloons drove past Mastrangelo to give him birthday wishes as he sat on his front lawn.

Bill Goodreau, the organizer of the parade, says Vito was in the 5th wave at Omaha Beach during the Normandy Invasion on D-Day. According to Goodreau, Vito is the last survivor of the Omaha Beach operation in the Visalia area.

During WWII, Vito was also part of the Battle of the Bulge.