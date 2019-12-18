World Champs! Edison Tigers 10-Under team wins the Super Bowl of youth football

TULARE, California (KSEE) – The Central Valley is suddenly becoming Title Town, USA!

From the Central Grizzlies winning their first state title in high school football to the Tulare Patriots winning a national title; now you can add the 10-and-under Edison Tigers to that list.

We first showcased the undefeated tigers two weeks ago when they were invited to the largest youth football championship in the world. This story now has a fairy tale ending.

