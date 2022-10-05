FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time, the world Ag robotics conference comes to the United States and will be held in Fresno.

A sneak peek into the future of agricultural technology around the world will be showcased from October 18th to the 20th at the FIRA USA 2022 conference.

“Advances in computer-assisted technology can help farms overcome labor shortages to run closer to capacity … and use technology to tackle issues more resiliently and sustainably,” says Fresno State mechanical engineering sophomore Yanir Ariav.

According to Fresno State, fewer manually driven tractors mean reduced labor and gas costs, smaller carbon footprints and related tax expenses, and improved air quality.

The first two days will feature research and development presentations along with panel discussions and networking opportunities at the Fresno Convention Center and Event Center on 848 M Street. On the last day, conference attendees can see the equipment from 14 technology sponsors and demonstrations at the Fresno State University Agricultural Laboratory.

Vice president of innovation for event co-sponsor Western Growers, Walt Duflock, is working to advance the pace of innovation in this sector through the Global Harvest Automative Initiative, which will be presented at this event.

One of the initiative’s goals is to automate 50% of specialty crop harvest in the next 10 years.