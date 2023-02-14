TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An annual agriculture tradition returned to Tulare Tuesday, as the World Ag Expo kicked off.

Officials expect the event to bring in over 100,000 people this year to see the best the ag industry has to offer.

Whether you come out here alone or with your whole family there’s plenty to explore; this year there are over 1,200 exhibitors at the expo.

It’s a massive event held yearly here in Tulare, with 2.6 million square feet of expo there to explore.

It’s expected to be a year to remember.

“All indications are it’s gonna be a big show, maybe a record show… All of our farm tours are sold out. Presale tickets were running gangbusters, double what it was in February last year,” said George Pierce, chairman of the 2023 World Ag Expo.

If you do find yourself among those in attendance this year you’ll have plenty to see and do.

You could try out a new tractor, eat some food, play carnival and backyard games, and of course, you can visit one of the many booths and vendors.

One of the growing trends at the expo is automation.

“GUSS is the world’s first autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayer. So, it drives through the crops and applies fertilizers and different products to them,” said Gary Thompson, COO of GUSS Automation.

Thompson said the main goal of products like ‘GUSS’ and others like it is to tackle some growing concerns in the ag industry.

“Helps them on their labor shortages, helps them on just doing a more precise job so they can grow healthier, more abundant crops,” he said.

It’s an exciting time for growers, visitors, and the people from Tulare County and around the Central Valley.

“The farm show, of course, we welcome people from all around the world and new and old people here. You know we enjoy, you know, the visitors and kinda seeing the new and old things that’s available,” said Tony Dias, a Tulare County resident.

If you wish to still come out to the expo, it runs until Thursday, February 16.