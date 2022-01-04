World Ag Expo plans return to Tulare with in-person exhibits

TULARE, Calif., (KSEE/KGPE) – The World Ag Expo is once again coming to Tulare.

This year the event plans to have in-person exhibits after going all-digital in 2021 and will run from Feb. 8-10.

“We’re ready to host a live event for an essential industry,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO in a news release. “We made the right call in 2021 to move to a digital show, but ag never stopped and it’s important to get back to safe gatherings for ag professionals. Driving innovations and solutions happen when we meet and learn from each other.”

A full list of events and schedules will be posted to the Ag Expo website.

Officials say the expo will be following all state-mandated guidelines for COVID-19 safety protocols.

Anyone who is exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and not attend the event. Masks will be required at all indoor events, but will not be required while outdoors. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the area.