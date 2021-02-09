World Ag Expo going online is a $53 million dollar hit to economy

TULARE, California (KGPE) – The World Ag Expo in Tulare county is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the world, but it is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than five decades it was held at Tulare’s International Agri-Center.

“We’re used to being on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space out there in Tulare,” said Jennifer Fawkes with the International Agri-Center and the World Ag Expo. “Typically, we have over 1,400 exhibitors – we had 1,446 in 2020 and over 100,000 folks on the grounds over three days. Well, right now, it is empty in Tulare over at the Agri-Center grounds.”

Expo coordinators decided last September to pivot to a three-day online platform and planned ahead of the pandemic. Tulare leaders agree with the decision, but acknowledge the local economy will take a hit.

“Kern, Tulare, and Fresno County, you know you’ve got the top three ag producing counties in the nation and it’s a tough time for you know the farmers always plan for it. It’s an opportunity for them to go and learn about the latest and greatest products,” said Amy Shuklian, the Chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

“Not having the show definitely has a negative impact on our local economy as normally the impact here is over $30 million in Tulare County and over $53 million dollars region-wide and that’s a really long, wide region of impact,” said Donnette Silva Carter the CEO of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce.

The expo employs more than 500 people, normally fills hotels and restaurants, and brings tourism from around the world. Though things are tough this year, organizers are making the most of the tools they have.

“We’ve been able to speak to that with a seminar today about our new tool and reach an audience that you know we may not have been able to reach and interact with so that has been great to have that piece of the online platform,” said Cece Quinn, the Marketing Coordinator for AgCode.

The World Ag Expo Online continues until Thursday.