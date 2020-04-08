Workers discover body floating in California Aqueduct near Coalinga

FILE – The California Aqueduct at Mendota, California on March 11, 2009. The Aqueduct carries water from the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta in the north to farms and cities in the central and southern part of the state. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Workers Tuesday discovered a body floating in the California Aqueduct near Coalinga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Department of Water Resources personnel reported a suspicious object floating in the California Aqueduct around 2:14 p.m., south of Jayne Avenue, Officer Anthony Daulton said.

CHP officers responded and helped DWR workers to retrieve the object from the water and found it was a deceased person.

The cause of death is under investigation by the CHP and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.