CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra National Forest is taking emergency measures to protect the Giant Sequoias in Nelder Grove Historic Area.

On Thursday, the Sierra National Forest announced the implementation of the USDA Forest Service Giant Sequoia Emergency Response. This is meant to reduce the hazardous fuels and the wildfire risk that currently threatens the grove of the Giant Sequoias. Work will include hand-cutting small trees, piling or lopping and scattering of debris, and pulling duff away from the base of the sequoias.

According to Sierra National Forest officials, the emergency response actions would accelerate this treatment work by several years. It addresses the hazardous fuel buildup affected by high winds and drought. They say the effectiveness of this treatment is evident in the recent Washburn wildfire in the Mariposa Grove of Yosemite National Park.

The work is expected to start on Aug. 22, through the Fall of 2024. Visitors to the area should expect travel delays and/or restricted access to or within the Nelder Grove Historic Area for public safety throughout the project timeline.