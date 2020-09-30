Work continues on Clovis’ Loma Vista expansion

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The Loma Vista Community in Clovis continues work on its expansion, despite the setbacks dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of Clovis residents gathered at Reagan Elementary Tuesday to see some of the plans for themselves. They include a new fire station and a new shopping center at Shaw and Leonard avenues. The development is 15-years in the making.

City planners hope the area will be home to around 30,000 residents over the next 20 years.

“The city absolutely looks for the input for the community to both define how the finished product will look and to see what kinds of concerns that individual neighbors might have,” said Clovis City Planner Dave Merchen.

Also being planned is an area called the ‘Village Green’, intended to be a gathering place for the community and will include open fields and an amphitheater.

