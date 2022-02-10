Woodward park fatalities lead to infrastructure changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New infrastructure changes are coming to the intersections near Woodward Park after several fatal accidents in the last year.

Last June, 10-year-old Angel Hernandez was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

“It makes me sad to even go out there and it is difficult because there is nothing, nothing being done and if it was sooner we would still have our little angel,” said Hernandez’s grandmother Irma Sigala.

Hernandez was crossing Friant road near Fort Washington with his family when a driver ran a red light, hit Hernandez, and took off.

“He had no chance to live his life fulfilling, and he was very long, very caring,” said

62-year-old Raymond Celaya was booked on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

In January 2022, 61-year-old Paul Moore was cycling when he was killed in a crash near Audubon and Friand.

Melanie Spigelmyre did the race across America with Moore. Although she didn’t know him long, she instantly felt a connection.

“He was always available, he loved talking to people,” said Spigelmyre. “He never knew a stranger. He was just an all-around good guy. He is just one of the good ones taken too soon.”

A donation page has been set up for Moore to pay for a memorial bench in his honor.

As a result of the tragedies, Mayor Jerry Dyer and city council members announced infrastructure changes near the park.

The immediate changes include high visibility crosswalks, reflective backplates on traffic lights, and new signs that prohibit drivers from turning right on red if they are traveling east to west and turning northbound on Friant.

The city also will be paving a parking lot on the northeast side of the park near Fort Washington and Friant.

This parking lot will be free and is an incentive for pedestrians to park inside of the park instead of at the parking lot across the way.

“Why have we waited until now to do this versus years ago?” questioned Dyer. “I think it is, unfortunately, tragedies that catch the eyes of elected officials, myself included.

As of right now, the city is not considering building a pedestrian bridge or underpass due to cost.

Some of the changes are immediate and the others will likely take months or years. Dyer said the city will also be doing a traffic study in the next 6 months to determine what else needs to be done.