Woodward Dog Park celebrates upgrades with grand re-opening

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – There was no shortage of dogs in Woodward Park Saturday.

The Woodward Dog Park had a grand reopening after receiving upgrades by Mona Ahmed of Fresno Furry Friends, who adopted the park.

Some of the new additions include more shaded areas for the dogs, an area for small dogs, and an area for higher-risk dogs or dogs going to the park for the first time. There is also new exercise equipment.

“It really feels great to see so many people coming here, especially to see all these dogs are not just in a backyard they are coming out and playing and it’s really really nice,” said Mona Ahmed.

District 6 Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld says the upgrades were needed.

“This is an important amenity for this neighborhood, for this city, because it is a regional park,” said Bredefeld.