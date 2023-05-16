WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As runoff from the massive snowfall becomes a reality across the Central Valley, over two months have gone by since the devastating flood in the city of Woodlake.

Some residents are still unable to move back into homes that saw several feet of standing water back in March.

Painful reminders of the flood could still be seen Tuesday, debris on the yards and in the driveways of homes, many of which sat empty and gutted. Everything from carpet to tile, sheetrock, and sandbags.

“It got flooded about I want to say to here. So the insurance people they took the whole thing out. It was four feet high,” said Jose Aldaco, as he took us on a tour of his home.

Aldaco and his family only moved into their home a year ago and just finished their renovations, but nature had other plans.

“I had fixed it. And then like a month later it got flooded. Having to redo everything again,” Aldaco said.

Aldaco says he had flood insurance but it wouldn’t cover everything. Now he and his family have applied for assistance through FEMA, for any other help they can get.

“It’s just like, what can we do? It’s part of human nature, you know? It just happens. Like you can’t, we can’t cry or nothing we just have to pray and just keep going, you know?” said Aldaco.

David Vance got lucky, his house wasn’t damaged, but his neighbors still haven’t been able to move back in. He now has a to-go bag ready out of fear for what could come soon.

“If and when the snow melts, it could be, it could be disastrous here,” said Vance.

FEMA meanwhile, closed its disaster recovery center in Farmersville Saturday. However, FEMA and the Small Business Administration are still accepting applications for individual relief until June 5.

“May 18th, that is the Thursday, we will start with a new mobile site. It’s going to be located in the Alpaugh Elementary School. And the operation hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.,” said FEMA Public Information Officer Arlene Diaz.

The location will only stay open until May 20, and it’s the last planned assistance site in Tulare County.

If you can’t make it, they will still accept applications from non-profits and organizations until June 16.

For more information, and to apply, visit disasterassistance.gov, or go through the FEMA smartphone app, and search California. It can also be done by dialing 800-621-3362.

Crisis counseling is also available by dialing 800-985-5990.