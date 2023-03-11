WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Communities throughout the valley and state continue to deal with the effects of the latest atmospheric river.

The rain-on-snow event is forcing massive amounts of water downstream.

Meguel Lopez is ​just one of the dozens of Woodlake residents whose homes were flooded by overflowing water from Antelope creek.

“It went like maybe two feet, inside the house, it went like an inch on the floor its a mess right now in the house the carpet is damaged and everything,” said Lopez.

He says the water rushed into his home Friday.

Lopez and his family have stayed with relatives close by ever since.

He says he will work day and night to remove the water from his home so he and his family can return.

“We work very hard to have the house and everything for my family … and for the next 24 hours …were thinking how to get out of this tough situation,” Lopez Continued

While Woodlake fire and police continued to work to clear the area.

Congressmen Jim Costa met with local leaders to see what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“We must do everything we can, one to deal with the emergency nature, to protect people and property the people in Woodlake have obviously been impacted but in addition to that how we better manage flood control in our reservoirs,” said Costa.

Before he left He had a message for those living in the valley.

“We’re expecting potentially another four or five days of rain and snow to be impacting it, so we’re not out of the woods yet.