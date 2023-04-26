PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public will soon be able to obtain personal use woodcutting permits, Sequoia National Forest officials announced.

These permits will be available May 1 allowing people to cut, gather, and transport firewood in the forest.

Further information regarding woodcutting will be provided in person at a ranger station when the non-refundable permit is purchased.

Firewood is $10 per cord with a minimum purchase of two cords per person ($20), a maximum purchase of 10 cords per household.

Permits will expire on November 30, 2023 and can only be purchased in person at the following districts:

Park rangers advise hot, dry weather conditions in late summer and 2023 winter storm damage may affect chainsaw use, wood-cutting activities, and road usage. Daily wood-cutting restrictions are available by contacting the district office.

Woodcutters are asked to:

Contact the local Ranger Station for current conditions and restrictions.

Avoid driving off roads and onto wet, unstable ground or fragile meadow environments to load firewood.

Be prepared! Pack additional food, water, clothing, and other emergency supplies.

Let someone know your destination and the estimated time of return.

Adhere to posted Forest Service Road and Area Closure signs

Permits are required to be visible on the car dashboard and the bottom of the permit needs to be filled out at the cutting site before hauling each load.

Forest officials say visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by calling the Forest Supervisor’s Office or local ranger station for forest conditions, regulations, and bans.

Further information can be found on the Sequoia National Forest website.