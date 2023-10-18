FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Fresno Teachers Association have now started the process to vote on whether they want to strike. This comes after months of negotiations between the union and the Fresno Unified School District.

“Should I sign it, or should I rip it up?” FTA President Manuel Bonilla said to a crowd of thousands of educators who gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds ahead of their strike vote.

He held up the latest offer from the district, before ripping it in half. The crowd cheered loudly as he ripped it.

“They need to prioritize the classroom, they need to listen to the voice of their educators on how we could honestly work together and transform this district,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla and many FTA members said the 19% raise the district is offering over a three-year period is not enough. He said they also want smaller class sizes, reduced caseloads for special education teachers, and lifetime health benefits.

The district said they are offering stipends to teachers with larger class sizes and to those who have large caseloads of special education students. They also said their new healthcare model gives lifetime benefits for educators who stick with the district for 20 years.

Teachers like Karri Gordon say higher pay is one of their top priorities.

“I’m anxious because it could go one or two ways, and I’m scared that we might strike, but I also won’t walk off that picket line, I won’t cross it because we’re not just striking for ourselves, we’re striking for every person in Fresno Unified, and every student,” Gordon, who teaches middle school English said.

However, she said it goes further than pay. She said she believes district leaders do not understand the day-to-day reality many teachers face inside classrooms.

“I wish the people in charge would step into a classroom and see the issues, and the behavioral things that we deal with,” she said.

Teachers began to vote Wednesday night on their phones. Now they, and the thousands of substitute teachers the district says they have on hand, wait for the results.

Bonilla making it clear, they want the district to step up and come to an agreement.

“No to that offer, let’s get back to that space and do something that’s going to transform Fresno Unified,” Bonilla said.

FTA members have until Monday to vote on the strike. After the voting period ends, the strike does not start immediately.