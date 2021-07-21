Women toss stolen mail from car during chase, Clovis police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police were involved in a pursuit of two women seen stealing mail out of mailboxes in north Clovis on Wednesday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

According to police, officers received a call just after 10:00 a.m. from a community service officer who saw two women pull into a neighborhood in north Clovis and steal mail.

The Clovis Police Department released surveillance video of the pursuit.

Upon locating the vehicle, police say they tried to pull the two suspects over, but the two took off, throwing mail out of the car window as they drove away.

According to police, the two women were detained and now face felony charges for mail theft and felony pursuit.