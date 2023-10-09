FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – About 100 women came together Monday for the 10th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up event.

The day aims to provide women with an opportunity to network and also give them a safe space to express their needs.

“This is a wonderful event, we want to get women connected to their benefits,” said Annette Wholaver, who works for the state of California as a veteran field representative.

Wholaver says events like this are important in providing vital information that can help them live a better quality of life.

“We want to make sure that women are aware that they are veterans and that they have the same benefits as men,” said Wholaver.

About 18 different organizations were tabling and handing out flyers. Veterans were also able to pick out clothes from the clothing closet near the entrance.

“Also, spa services, Lyle’s beauty college is going to come in and do manicures, facials, and haircuts,” said Wholaver.

Attendees took turns asking questions and voicing their needs to a panel of women from the VA and other organizations.

“We just want to make sure we are addressing their needs, whether it’s holistic medicine, we are doing yoga at the VA, whether it’s MST, which is a huge issue, military sexual trauma, so we want to make sure we cover those items that are more important to women,” said Wholaver.

Roberta Lippert says she is thankful for the event and to see that women veterans are truly valued.

“It’s important to know what’s available at the VA, it’s important for women to know that there are things that are available only to them,” said Lippert. “Women think everything is geared towards men, and that’s true if you look at the VA on the surface, but if you really get into it you’ll find out there’s a lot of things geared towards women.”