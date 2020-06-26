Women filmed ripping down Black Lives Matter signs outside Visalia high school

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Black Lives Matter signs attached to a high school fence in Visalia were allegedly ripped down by a group of women Wednesday night, according to the person who filmed it while it was happening.

Those posting the signs say this is the third time they have been removed from outside El Diamante High School since they went up on the at the start of the month.

Joseangel Peña says he filmed the group after a friend called to tell him the signs were being removed.

“I was trying to sympathize with them because I understand people have different political views,” said Peña. “But racism and bigotry, all that. That’s not a political view at all.”

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the Visalia Unified School District says it did not order the signs to be removed.

The District did not authorize anyone to take down these signs, was not aware that this incident would take place, and has no knowledge that any current District employee was involved. Visalia Unified School District

The Tulare County Office of Education confirmed one woman seen in the video is a part-time temporary employee. In a statement, the Tulare County Office of Education says they are committed to equality for all people.

Peña says the women told him they have family in law enforcement and were triggered by the signs. Peña adds that he has filed a police report and that and that the signs will be replaced.

