Women caught stealing ‘large amount’ of mail leading to a pursuit in Clovis identified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Clovis Police officer was alerted of two females stealing a large amount of mail in a neighborhood near Sunnyside and Nees around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, nearby officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the two females. The suspects failed to stop for the officers and a pursuit began.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspects threw hundreds of pieces of mail out of the vehicle.

The pursuit traveled through north Clovis, Old Town Clovis, and ended on Highway 168 at Owens Mountain.

A Clovis Police Officer used a P.I.T. (Pursuit Intervention Technique) to safely end the pursuit and stop the suspect vehicle without injury to anyone involved.

Officers arrested Dallas Johnson and Tara Burcher, both of Fresno, for multiple charges including mail theft, possession of stolen property, and burglary tools.

Johnson is currently on parole for robbery of an inhabited dwelling and she had an active parole warrant for her arrest. Both were transported to Fresno County Jail where they were booked. Detectives continue to sort through the recovered property and are contacting victims.

Clovis police say mail theft is on the rise. The United States Postal Service also offers free services such as vacation mail stops and the USPS Informed Delivery Service that both help to prevent mail theft.