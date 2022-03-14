FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman died after her car crashed into a canal Monday morning in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. near Dinuba and Plumas avenues in Fresno County. CHP officers said an unidentified 30-year-old woman’s vehicle crashed into a utility pole and drove over a dirt embankment, landing in a canal.

When Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, CHP officials said the car was submerged and the driver was still in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, CHP officials said.