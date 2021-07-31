Woman walking on highway 99 struck and killed by vehicle, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Fresno CHP officials.

Officers responded to the area of Highway 99 and south of West Clinton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle.

CHP says a 32-year-old woman was in the center of the median walking northbound on Highway 99 when she was hit by a vehicle driving the same way.

According to officials, the woman killed in the incident ran towards the shoulder of the road, directly into the path of the vehicle, before she was hit.

CHP says medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead due to their injuries after the accident.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle exited the freeway and called 9-1-1 to report the collision after they had hit the woman.

The driver of the vehicle was determined to be driving under the influence, according to CHP, but officials say, however, this was not the cause of the collision.

Officials say officers arrested the driver for misdemeanor DUI charges and that this incident is currently under investigation.