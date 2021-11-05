Woman turns herself in after allegedly abusing 1-year-old at Visalia daycare

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A Visalia woman is in custody after a one-year-old baby suffered critical injuries while in her care on Friday.

41-year old Amanda Taylor owned and operated the imagination playhouse out of her home in Visalia. This is the same location where police were called out to respond to a medical emergency after the child was found unconscious.

Taylor turned herself into the Visalia Police Department and is currently in custody on a no-bail arrest warrant. She is facing charges of felony child endangerment and corporal injury to a child.

The daycare located in the 3300 block of West Sunnyside in Visalia is where police were called for reports of an unconscious one-year-old baby.

“We responded with medical personnel and the child was then transported to Kaweah Health.”

Jared Hughes, a lieutenant with the Visalia Police Department said not long after police responded to the incident, hospital staff called them back to report the child’s injuries.

“At approximately 5:44 p.m. we were contacted by Kaweah Health advising us that we needed to come back out [because] there were injuries that were worrisome to staff,” Hughes said.

The Violent Crimes Unit was then called, and after the investigation, Taylor was charged with felony child abuse.

“There was no way this type of injury could happen any other way than through child abuse.”

Hughes said the one-year-old girl is currently in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital. Her condition is critical.

“We are looking into that, but this is a fairly new investigation and that’s why we put a press release out there with information to contact us,” he said.

Hughes said he had a message he wanted to share with parents who leave their children at daycare facilities.

“When you drop your kids off ahead of time, if they have bruises, be familiar with that, that way if something else happens it’s easy to account for it if it’s prior injuries.”