Woman suffers only minor injuries after trapped between school bus and SUV

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman suffered only minor injuries after being sandwiched between a school bus and an SUV Tuesday at an elementary school in Caruthers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a traffic crash that occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the Caruthers Elementary School parking lot, spokesman Mike Salas said.

An investigation found that a Parlier Unified School District school bus driver was transporting the Strathmore High School girls junior varsity and varsity softball teams to a came at the elementary school.

The driver entered the parking lot from the east, traveling west and got turned around, Salas said.

Unable to maneuver in the parking lot, the bus driver tried to reposition the bus by using a fire lane, which was also occupied by a parked Ford Expedition.

A 38-year-old woman volunteered to help the bus driver and stood directly behind the bus and between the other vehicle, Salas said.

She was then crushed at the legs and lower midsection, Salas added.

The victim got the attention of the bus driver who then stopped the bus and pulled forward while the driver of the Expedition pulled away.

Salas said the victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. Medical officials said the victim suffered only minor non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Salas added that officials originally believed that the victim suffered major injuries. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Salas said the crash is still under investigation. The CHP said alcohol and or drugs did not play a role in the collision.

