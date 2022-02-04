Woman struck by two vehicles left with major injuries, police search for drivers

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers after a woman was left with major injuries in a 2021 incident, according to investigators.

Police say that on Dec. 31, 2021, around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision on Houston Avenue near Burke Street in Visalia. Officers said that a young woman pedestrian was struck while in the roadway by two separate vehicles and that both vehicles immediately fled the scene.

According to a witness, the vehicles involved were described as a silver or grey Honda four-door vehicle and the other as a possible white or silver Nissan vehicle.

Offices are asking that anyone with information regarding this collision contact Officer Harris of the Traffic Unit. You can contact him at (559) 713-4236.