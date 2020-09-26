Woman struck by gunfire in foot after argument with ex-boyfriend, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck by gunfire in the foot after an argument escalated with an ex-boyfriend, according to Fresno police.

Authorities say the woman was shot at around 9:05 p.m. near Yale and Glenn avenues.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and are searching for him.

