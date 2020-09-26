Woman struck by gunfire in foot after argument with ex-boyfriend, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck by gunfire in the foot after an argument escalated with an ex-boyfriend, according to Fresno police.

Authorities say the woman was shot at around 9:05 p.m. near Yale and Glenn avenues.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and are searching for him.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com