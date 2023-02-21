CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is hospitalized after a tree branch fell and struck her Tuesday evening, according to Clovis Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Villa between Shaw and Santa Ana where there were reports of trees down as well as powerlines.

Courtesy of Clovis PD Courtesy of Clovis PD

Police say that the woman was walking under the tree with two children when she heard a snap. She attempted to run, but the falling tree was still able to strike her. Luckily the two children were unharmed.

According to officials, the woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say the intersection will be closed for some time as they are now dealing with a busted waterline.