Woman struck by falling New Year’s Eve gunfire in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman struck by a falling bullet during New Year’s gunfire Friday night in central Fresno is expected to survive, according to Fresno Police.

The victim was with friends in a backyard in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues, when approximately three minutes after midnight she collapsed.

When her friends came over to check on her, they found her to be bleeding from the head, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Investigators believe that she was struck by falling rounds.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where officials said she is expected to survive.