Woman struck by a driver in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old woman was walking in the street when she was hit by a car in downtown Fresno, according to authorities.

She was hit at Ventura and F streets when a driver who didn’t see her struck her, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

There is no crosswalk in the area, Dooley says.

The driver was on the way to pick up her husband and son from the Amtrak station, he adds. She is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Alcohol doesn’t seem to be a factor for either the driver or victim.

