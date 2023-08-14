FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit and killed early Monday morning in east-central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Clovis Avenue, north of Shields Avenue for a call of a vehicle that had just struck a pedestrian.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive woman in the southbound lanes of Clovis Avenue, between Dakota and Shields avenues.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle said he was driving southbound on Clovis Avenue when he struck something in the road. When he stopped, he realized it was a person and called 911.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was cooperative with officers – and was a licensed driver who was traveling to work at the time of the crash.

A police officer who responded to the scene of this deadly crash was later struck by another driver while directing traffic around the area.