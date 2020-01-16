Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Merced after standing in roadway

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Merced after the driver tried to avoid her, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a collision in the area of Ashby Road and Fern Street around 4:30 a.m., spokesman Eric Zuniga said.

Merced Fire Department personnel were performing CPR on a female pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle as officers arrived.

The victim, only identified as a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:49 a.m.

Officers determined a man driving a 2007 Honda Accord west on Ashby Road, near Fern Street, at about 35 mph, Zuniga said. For an unknown reason, the victim was standing in the westbound lane of Ashby Road, looking towards the adjacent Highway 99.

Due to wearing dark clothing and a lack of lighting in the area, the Accord driver was not able to see the woman, Zuniga said.

The driver applied the brakes, swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the woman, but struck her, Zuniga said.

The victim was propelled up and over the Accord.

The driver of the Accord remained at the crash site and cooperated with investigators, Zuniga said. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information leading up to it can contact the CHP Merced office at 209-356-6600.

