Woman struck and killed by train in South Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woman struck and killed by train in South Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed by a train in south Fresno Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Fresno Police, she was hit just before 5 p.m. near Butler and East Avenue.

Officers say they arrived to find the woman unresponsive with a head injury. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the conductor, the train was traveling southbound when the crew saw the woman walking on the east side of the tracks. They activated the horn but the woman did not respond. They were unable to stop and the train struck her in the head.

The conductor says it appeared the victim was not paying attention.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know