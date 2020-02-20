Woman struck and killed by train in South Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed by a train in south Fresno Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Fresno Police, she was hit just before 5 p.m. near Butler and East Avenue.

Officers say they arrived to find the woman unresponsive with a head injury. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the conductor, the train was traveling southbound when the crew saw the woman walking on the east side of the tracks. They activated the horn but the woman did not respond. They were unable to stop and the train struck her in the head.

The conductor says it appeared the victim was not paying attention.

