Woman struck and killed by motorist in parking lot of central Fresno retailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed by a motorist Sunday morning in the parking lot of a central Fresno retailer, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 8:20 a.m. responded to the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only store on the southeast corner of Shields and West avenues for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. A white woman approximately 45 years old was laying on the ground when she was struck by a vehicle driving through the lot.

Firefighters removed the victim from under the vehicle and she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Police said.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. She was cooperative and remained at the scene.