VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers.

Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contacted Detective Andrew Saelee at 559-713-4576.