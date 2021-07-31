Woman shot and killed at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman has died after she was shot at a home in Woodville on Saturday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:20 p.m., deputies were called out to a home near Avenue 168 and Road 166 after someone reported that a gun had been fired during a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman later passed away from her injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently at the home searching for evidence.

Authorities have not provided any information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

