FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and Church in Fresno.

Approximately three minutes later police say they were called to a gunshot wound victim outside a vehicle on the ground on Church and Belgravia.

Once on the scene officials reported there was a woman who had a single gunshot wound to her leg.

Officials say the woman is in stable condition.

According to police, it is unknown if the woman was driving when she was shot.