FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot at a southwest Fresno apartment complex Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. near Plumas and Geary streets.

Investigators say the woman was walking with two men when another group of men wearing masks started shooting. One of the bullets hit her in the leg.

Officers say one of the suspects fired at least ten rounds hitting one of the apartment units.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.