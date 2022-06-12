FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a woman is in critical condition after a physical struggle with her own sons led to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of west Byrd Avenue Saturday around 8:45 p.m.

They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest and another to her upper thigh when they arrived.

Investigators say the woman’s two sons at the scene told them she was threatening to kill them and had a gun in her hand.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

The sons also reportedly told officers that the woman chased them into a room where they were able to lock the door before she caught up with them, however, she was eventually able to gain entry.

Detectives say one son struggled with her over the gun and the gun went off twice, striking her.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where officials say she is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives say while they were serving a search warrant at the home, they were able to recover six handguns, one rifle, a large quantity of ammunition, and two drum magazines.

They also say two of the handguns were privately made firearms.