Woman shoots husband several times during argument in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested after officers say she shot her husband several times during an argument on Wednesday evening, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Lakewood Drive and Vine Court after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ramsey Berry, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside of the home. He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center to have his injuries treated.

Police say Ramsey was arguing with his wife, 43-year-old Heather Berry, over their children when she pulled out a gun and shot him.

The couple’s two children were reportedly inside of the home at the time of the shooting. Both children were not injured during the incident and are safe.

Officers found Heather inside of the home and placed her under arrest.

Heather was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of attempted murder and child endangerment.