FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an argument between neighbors led to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Saginaw and Thorne avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone who had been injured but did speak with witnesses about the events leading up to the shooting.

Officers say witnesses told them that a 19-year-old man had gotten into an argument with his neighbor, identified only as a 33-year-old woman, shortly before the gunfire broke out.

During the argument, officers say the man grabbed a rock and threw it at the woman’s window on the second floor of the building, shattering the glass.

Fresno police officers taped off the intersection of Saginaw and Thorne avenues during Wednesday’s investigation.

After the window was broken, officers say the woman then grabbed a gun and fired at the man at least four times while he was standing on the first floor. The man was not struck during the shooting and no injuries were reported at the apartment complex.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found and officers say they will be carrying out a search warrant at the woman’s apartment to try and locate it.

Officers say they are unsure why the neighbors were fighting, but it is likely that one of them will be arrested on charges related to the disturbance.

Both neighbors involved in the incident have been detained by officers as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.