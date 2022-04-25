MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a mother while she was at home with her children last week, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were called out to a home on Walnut Avenue in Winton for a report of a possible sexual assault.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman who reportedly told them that a man had entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies say they were able to identify the suspect as Javier Aguilar, who they later learned had been recently released from prison and was currently on parole.

Later that evening, Stanislaus Couty Sheriff’s deputies were able to track Aguilar down in Modesto and place him under arrest.

Aguilar was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on a charge of sexual assault.