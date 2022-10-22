CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning.

Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.

“When officers got on-scene the pedestrian was still underneath the vehicle in the parking lot. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on-scene and assisted with getting the subject out from underneath the vehicle,” says Lt. Jim Koch.

Police say the driver made a turn in the parking lot and didn’t see the pedestrian walking.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.