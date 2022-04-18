TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a woman who claimed to be armed while robbing a bank on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were called out to the Wells Fargo bank near Tulare Avenue and L Street for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they reportedly learned that a woman believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s had walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

In the note, officers say the woman claimed she was armed with some sort of weapon, but she never pulled anything out during the robbery.

After getting the money, officials say the woman walked out of the bank and continued in a southbound direction.

Officers describe the suspect as 5’2″, 150 pounds, with auburn or red-colored hair.

She was seen wearing a black shirt and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Tulare Police Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300 extension 2155