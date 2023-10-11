MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rescued on Oct. 6 after she suffered a fall and broke her ankle while hiking in Madera County, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Communication Center says they received a 911 call on Friday shortly after 2:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who suffered a broken ankle while visiting Angel Falls in Bass Lake.

Deputies say a 24-year-old woman, part of a group vacationing from the Palmdale area, jumped off a rock into about three feet of water in Willow Creek, breaking her ankle when she landed.

Madera County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team members responded to the area along with Sierra Ambulance and Cal Fire crews.

Deputies say the patient was loaded onto a wheeled litter and carried up the hill from a creek to a waiting ambulance, which transported her to a local hospital for further care.