Woman rescued from a river in Madera Co, Fresno Fire says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A kayaker was rescued Tuesday night when she got stuck on a small island while in the San Joaquin River, says the Fresno Fire Department.

According to Fresno Fire, they received a call to assist Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the Madera County Fire Department to rescue a lady that got stuck in a river while she was in her kayak.

Fresno Fire says they were able to put out a boat unit to successfully rescue the woman.

The Fresno Fire Department says the river is running really strong, so people need to be careful.

Brad Driscoll, Battalion Chief with the Fresno Fire Department, says darkness could be prejudicial for the rescuing process when someone is stuck in the river.

“She was lucky she got out before it got dark,” he said.

The Fresno Fire Department reminds the public rivers are really dangerous at the moment. They say they have been receiving multiple calls for that river.