MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rescued after her vehicle crashed hundreds of feet down an embankment early Thursday morning, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

While doing research in the area, a group was walking up a dry creek bed near Bagby when they spotted a woman inside of a vehicle that had gone over the embankment of Highway 49.

The research group called 911 to report the vehicle and crews from Cal Fire and the sheriff’s office began working to help the driver.

The vehicle had landed between 200-250 feet down the steep embankment, so a helicopter was used to lift the woman to safety. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where her current condition is unknown.

Officials say the woman was driving in the area around 2:00 a.m. when her vehicle went over the embankment.